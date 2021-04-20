Michigan Republicans detail $13 billion plan to spend COVID-19 relief money

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Republicans released a $13 billion plan on Tuesday to continue spending the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The plan calls for additional support to Michigan families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, communities struggling with the effects, setting up the state for future success and providing more accountability in state government.

“First and foremost, this plan continues our commitment to Michigan families decimated by COVID-19 and the governor’s pandemic orders,” said Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell. “We’re targeting relief where it’s needed most, helping kids catch up on lost learning, and providing resources to workers and communities struggling to stay afloat after this devastating past year.”

Nearly half of money is contingent on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreeing to limit the State Administrative Board’s power to transfer funding to programs within state departments.

While COVID-19 recovery is the top goal, the House Appropriations Committee chairman said he influx of federal relief funds presents a one-time opportunity to make investments that will propel Michigan to future economic success. That includes spending on roads, expanded broadband internet access and infrastructure.

Albert said Michigan’s leaders also need to set up the state budget to remain balanced when COVID-19 relief funds are gone.

“Our national and state economic policies over the past year have been dangerously unsustainable and we must take steps now to put our state in a better financial position moving forward,” he said.

The Republican plan calls for spending an additional $3.2 billion from the federal COVID-19 relief funds that Congress approved in December, $8.6 billion that Congress approved in March and about $1.3 billion in Michigan general fund money.

Albert said the House Appropriations Committee that he chairs will begin discussions on the plan Wednesday.

Here are highlights of the Republican plan:

$4.8 billion for schools to help students catch up on learning loss over the past year, along with COVID-19 spending and ventilation improvements.

$1.4 billion for early childhood care assistance.

$1.2 billion in additional road spending, which includes $700 million to pay down debt.

$743 million for additional food assistance.

$685 million to support local governments.

$595 million to pay down the state’s portion of the Flint water crisis settlement.

$550 million for continued COVID-19 testing efforts.

$481 million for rent, utility and energy payment assistance.

$400 million to move people off unemployment and back to the workforce.

$350 million to deposit in the state’s budget reserves.

$250 million for water and sewer replacement grants to local communities.

$205 million for renovations to mental health facilities.

$180 million to continue distributing COVID-19 vaccine.

$150 million to expand access to broadband internet in rural areas.

$50 million to continue consolidating state office work space and offer remote work options for state employees where possible.

Republicans also are calling for another round of hazard pay grants for frontline workers, including state employees, police, public transit workers, agricultural processing workers and more. The plan does not include a dollar amount for the proposed grants.

“These are important steps for Michigan taxpayers and families,” Albert said. “It will save money and improve state services over the long run – while making sure our kids aren’t asked to pay our bills down the road.”

Republicans also are calling for changes to the State Administrative Board, limiting the amount of money that can be transferred to $200,000. Whitmer used the board in 2019 to move $600 million of funding to different programs in state departments than Republicans intended.

Republicans are making $6 billion worth of aid to schools, road and the hazard pay program contingent on Whitmer agreeing to the $200,000 budget transfer limit.

“We want to make sure money intended to help kids is used to help kids, and money that’s intended to help roads will help roads,” Albert said.

The Republican plan also includes funding to investigate Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policies and the effect of her orders aimed at controlling the illness.

Republicans proposal detailed on Tuesday more than doubles a $5.7 billion spending plan that Whitmer announced last week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.