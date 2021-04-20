Advertisement

Mid-Michigan dodging significant late season snow, but cold remains a concern

Only a dusting to a half-inch of snow is expected, but a hard freeze will happen the next two nights
Heavy snow will mostly miss Michigan on Tuesday night, but freezing temperatures remain likely.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Most of Mid-Michigan is dodging a bullet, as a late season snow storm appears to be tracking south of the region.

But freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday nights remain a serious concern for outdoor plants.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of the Lower Peninsula south of Saginaw Bay from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Any sensitive plants, including budding fruit trees, could suffer damage from the frigid temperatures both of those nights. Potted plants should be brought indoors while sensitive plants in the ground should be covered to avoid freeze damage.

The weather system bringing snow to the Midwest will stay mostly south of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday night. Spotty snow showers or a wintry mix of precipitation are expected along the I-69 corridor while areas north of Saginaw Bay likely will see very light snow flurries.

The highest snow totals near the I-69 corridor and in the Thumb will only amount to a dusting or around a half-inch. Several inches of snow are possible in parts of northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

High temperatures will reach the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday before the weather warms back into the 50s on Thursday.

