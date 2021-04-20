Mid-Michigan hospitals managing high patient loads with COVID-19 surge

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - State data shows several Mid-Michigan hospitals are nearing patient capacity.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses reached a record on Monday at 4,358, which accounts for 18.72% of all inpatient hospital beds in Michigan. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped by 79 on Tuesday to 4,279.

Here are COVID-19 patient counts reported by Mid-Michigan hospitals:

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 84% capacity with 88 COVID-19 patients and 35 in intensive care.

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% capacity with seven COVID-19 patients and none in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 95% capacity with 29 COVID-19 patients and six in intensive care.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 91% capacity with 104 COVID-19 patients and 18 in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 99% capacity with 62 COVID-19 patients and 17 in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region in Bay City -- 95% capacity with 48 COVID-19 patients and 14 in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 95% capacity with 74 COVID-19 patients and 19 in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 80% capacity with 44 COVID-19 patients and five in intensive care.

No other Mid-Michigan hospital had more than 80% capacity.

This begs the question -- are hospitals able to accommodate both COVID patients and patients with actual emergencies? Doctors from both Memorial Healthcare in Owosso and Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw say they are able to manage both kinds of patients despite this latest surge.

“Overall volume is actually similar to what it’s been in the past,” said Covenant HealthCare emergency services medical director Dr. Matthew Deibold. “We’re well equipped to take care of the patients that are coming in. In fact, I’d say overall, we’re lower than what we’ve been historically.”

Dr. Deibel said Covenant’s emergency department has 65 private rooms and the majority of them are constantly in use. Covenant, which is at 91% patient capacity, was treating around 104 COVID-19 patients and 18 of them were in the intensive care unit.

“We just have to be so careful about what we’re doing, and so the masking, the social distancing, the hand washing, not gathering with groups indoors,” Diebel said.

Other hospitals in the Thumb region have had a harder time managing COVID-19 patients as positivity rates in several counties have been above 30%.

Further south and west in Shiawassee County, a quieter and less hectic situation is playing out at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.

“What we’ve seen a lot of is both. So someone comes in with a medical emergency, they come in with a stroke, they come in with a heart attack, an accident, they need to have emergency surgery and they also happen to have COVID,” said Emergency Department Director Cassie Kotlarczyk.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, Memorial Healthcare is not at or near capacity, according to state data. The hospital is at 57% capacity with 17 COVID-19 patients and three in intensive care.

Of the Memorial emergency department’s 30 private rooms, around 24 of them are constantly in use.

“We are in full PPE down in the emergency department, because we anticipate that’s what could happen, because it has happened, and it’s happening a lot more frequently now, especially in this last surge than what it did in the previous year,” Kotlarczyk said.

Both doctors say they are hearing of some hesitancy among people coming into the hospital for treatment. They both encourage people to seek that emergency care whenever necessary because they are prepared and it’s what they’re there for.

