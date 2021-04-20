Mid-Michigan lawn care companies managing all four seasons in one week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With weather like Mid-Michigan is seeing this week, yard care businesses around the area are getting ready to handle a few different seasons of work in a 24-hour period.

They’re dropping what they’re doing to take on a late dose of winter. Many of them aren’t exactly thrilled about the possibility of some light snow Tuesday night.

For one company, it’s a bit more of a hassle to think about snow this late in the season, but workers are ready for whatever may come. They were outdoors working on spring projects in 70-degree weather last week and preparing to possibly plow snow or salt again this week.

“We’re in the middle of putting all these walls and patios up. With snow coming, if it’s going to stick to the grass it’s obviously going to slow us down because I can’t lay pavers or retaining walls on top of snow,” said Crys Reed with Outdoor Spaces Landscaping.

He and his crew are doing what they can at a job site in Holly. They’ve been working on a homeowner’s backyard for several weeks.

“We’ll cut it early here around 4:00, we’ll go back and put plows on the trucks and make sure everything’s working and up and running and then be up at 4:00 in the morning checking to see if snow’s there and taking care of the commercial lots,” Reed said.

The weather forecast calls for little or no snow accumulation along the I-69 corridor and in the Thumb region. But there may be just enough to where Reed and his crew will need to salt his customers’ parking lots.

“I mean, we already have all of our trucks disconnected and all the plows are in storage, so we’re going to be pulling them out tonight, pulled a few out last night,” he said. “I probably won’t put all of our trucks together and all of our equipment together, but I for sure will have a couple trucks ready just in case we get some snow.”

As for the landscaping job, Reed said the snow will be an inconvenience if it sticks until Thursday, but they still will be able to work after the snow is taken care of.

“We obviously have more product coming on this job site and we have more pavers coming, so we’ll focus on deliveries and getting deliveries brought in tomorrow,” he said. “The guys will spend most of the day on the trucks probably.”

