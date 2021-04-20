Milestone of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses dispensed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top two elected officials celebrated the state’s achievement of administering nearly 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 2.5 million people across the state have received a just over 5.982 million doses of vaccine as of Tuesday morning. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II expect the state to pass the 6 million dose milestone later in the day.

Whitmer received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine alongside her daughter on April 6. She pointed out that Michigan health care providers have administered 1 million vaccine doses in just 11 days and the state is meeting the new goal of 100,000 doses every day.

“Our rollout continues picking up steam,” Whitmer said.

Gilchrist received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. He called on everyone to encourage their family, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“We can end this virus on our own terms by making sure that everyone eligible to receive a vaccine gets one,” Gilchrist said. “Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, family, and our collective community. It paves the way for us to get back to doing the things we love together.”

A total of 45% of people age 16 or older in Michigan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 30.8% of adults statewide are fully vaccinated for the illness. State health officials have a goal of vaccinated 70% of Michigan’s adult population this year to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Whitmer reiterated advice that people continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands often even after they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is still a chance for them to catch or transmit the coronavirus.

