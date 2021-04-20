Advertisement

Police: More drivers speeding over 100 mph on I-75 lately

Four drivers caught at triple digits in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc Township police are seeing more excessive speeding on I-75.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department clocked four drivers at over 110 mph on the freeway during a limited enforcement period last week. The fastest was 115 mph, another was 113 mph and two were going 111 mph.

A fifth driver was caught going 98 mph. The speed limit on I-75 all the way through Genesee County is 70 mph.

All five drivers received speeding tickets and one was arrested for drunken driving.

“For the most part, the drivers were very accepting of the fact that they were in the wrong,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles. “Nobody likes getting a ticket, but in these cases you can understand why these people were given tickets. These purpose is to change dangerous driving behaviors. Its one thing to go a few miles an hour over the speed limit, but it’s another to go 35 mph over. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Wiles said this wasn’t the first time officers have encountered excessive speeding like this, but seeing this many drivers going that fast is uncommon. Earlier this year, Michigan State Police stopped eight drivers traveling at over 100 mph on I-75 between Flint and Bay City.

“We have seen speeds like this across the state and the county. It wasn’t just something on this night,” Wiles said. “This has been a pattern that has developed during the pandemic.”

He said the smallest issue can become a fatal mistake when drivers reach those kind of speeds, regardless of what they encounter.

“Not only the other motorists out there, deer or other animals crossing the road that you don’t normally think about can cause a serious consequences going that fast,” Wiles said.

