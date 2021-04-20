Snow moves south, freezing temps take aim.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We have a cold front dropping in from the north and a low pressure system moving in from the south – between the two of these we’ll turn cloudy for the afternoon. Flurries are possible north of the bay while further south we’ll see spotty showers and wintry mix change over to snow as temps fall to end the day.

Highs this afternoon will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a NW wind at 5-15mph. After starting with a little sun between the clouds, we’ll be overcast for the later day hours. Scattered mix turns into snow with temps falling into the 30s this evening and carries overnight. Those in the thumb and near the I-69 corridor could see a dusting to around ½”.

Lows tonight will fall to the 20s! A widespread freeze is expected so make sure to cover the plants! Freeze warnings will be in effect tonight and tomorrow night.

Highs tomorrow are only in the low 40s again with temps dropping back into the low/mid 20s at night.

Thursday afternoon we’ll see more sun with highs back around 50!

