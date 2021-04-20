Advertisement

West Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Frankenmuth

Police say the 33-year-old met a 15-year-old girl online and met up with her at a Frankenmuth hotel
Kevin Nawrot
Kevin Nawrot(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Rapids man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in a Frankenmuth hotel.

Police say 33-year-old Kevin Nawrot, who is a paramedic, faces seven criminal charges, including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. That charge carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

The Frankenmuth Police Department began the investigation in March. Investigators say Nawrot and the 15-year-old Saginaw County girl met online. He allegedly traveled to Frankenmuth and met the girl in a hotel at least once.

Nawrot remained in custody Tuesday at the Saginaw County Jail after a judge denied bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 reopens in Fenton Township after multiple semi-trucks crash
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75
A shelter in place order has been issued for the areas of Standish shaded in yellow due to a...
Shelter in place order issued for Standish during hazardous materials fire
Unlock Michigan's U.P. Regional Director, Jake Putala, stands with the nearly 540,000...
Drive to repeal law Gov. Whitmer used for COVID-19 orders clears hurdle

Latest News

I-69
MDOT starting $100 million I-69 rebuild in Flint this week despite cold weather
Plans for a controversial asphalt plant in Tyrone Township have been withdrawn.
Capital Asphalt withdraws plans for controversial plant in Tyrone Township
Heavy snow will mostly miss Michigan on Tuesday night, but freezing temperatures remain likely.
Mid-Michigan dodging significant late season snow, but cold remains a concern
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II receives his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Milestone of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses dispensed in Michigan