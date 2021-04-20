West Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Rapids man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in a Frankenmuth hotel.

Police say 33-year-old Kevin Nawrot, who is a paramedic, faces seven criminal charges, including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. That charge carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

The Frankenmuth Police Department began the investigation in March. Investigators say Nawrot and the 15-year-old Saginaw County girl met online. He allegedly traveled to Frankenmuth and met the girl in a hotel at least once.

Nawrot remained in custody Tuesday at the Saginaw County Jail after a judge denied bond.

