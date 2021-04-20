Whitmer and Gilchrist say justice was served in Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II say justice was served with the guilty verdicts announced against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday.

Chauvin was found guilty of all charges -- second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter -- for the death of George Floyd last year. Videos showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, causing his death.

“For George Floyd and his family, justice. For the rest of us, a reminder to continue pushing for justice in every corner of our society,” Whitmer said. “My heart is with George Floyd’s family, and I want them to know that millions of Michiganders, Minnesotans, and Americans mourn with them.”

She said Americans will continue the push for racial equality, which ramped up last summer in wake of Floyd’s death. She agreed with a statement from Floyd’s daughter Gianna, who said her “Daddy changed the world.”

“Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter,” Whitmer said. “Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. Our work is just getting started.”

Gilchrist said he has “felt the sting of racism and injustice personally” while growing up as a Black man in America. He said too many others know the “visceral pain and exhaustion” that communities of color face across the country.

“That is why we must honor George Floyd’s legacy and the legacy of countless others as we advance justice and tackle inequities through our words and deeds,” Gilchrist said. “We have to address the pain that so many individuals are feeling with purpose as we work towards restoring the respect that all individuals of color deserve. When we do that, we can ensure that everyone makes it home to their loved ones at the end of the day.”

He credited community organizers, faith leaders and law enforcement officers for helping get to what he called a positive outcome in the Chauvin trial. But Gilchrist said their work is far from over.

“We must continue to press for policies that protect and expand access to justice and opportunity,” he said.

