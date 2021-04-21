Another hard freeze overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A few scattered light snow showers are possible for our northern counties this afternoon. There will also be some just outside of our viewing area to the southwest as well. Many of us will just see a mix of clouds and sun.

The biggest story will once again be the cold. Temperatures will struggle to 40 degrees again this afternoon! Winds will be gusting over 20 mph at times which will cause wind chill values to remain in the middle 20s.

Tonight, another freeze warning is in effect for lows in the middle 20s. Try to protect those sensitive plants and flowers if you can! Skies will be partly cloudy. Thursday expect another mix of clouds and sun with some warmer temperatures coming back in. Highs will be in the lower 50s!

Friday we’ll warm it up even more in the upper 50s near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. Rain comes back for Saturday.

