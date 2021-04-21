Bay County man faces two charges for allegedly sharing child pornography online

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man is facing two charges after authorities say distributed child pornographic images on the internet.

Police arrested 41-year-old Matthew David Personett of Williams Township and he was arraigned Monday in Bay County District Court on the following charges:

aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material.

possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Personett after learning that he allegedly was uploading child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

