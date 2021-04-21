Advertisement

Congressman, senator call for faster action on PFAS in Oscoda

They say the U.S. Air Force is moving too slowly in cleaning up the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base
Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSCODA, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressional leaders from Michigan are calling on the U.S. Air Force to do a better job of addressing PFAS contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.

Congressman Dan Kildee and Sen. Gary Peters took part in a virtual news conference Wednesday, saying there’s been a lack of transparency and urgency in addressing the contamination. The PFAS plume was caused by firefighting foam used while the Air Force still occupied the base.

”I’m very concerned that the Air Force’s proposed remediation plan still fails to comprehensively address PFAS plumes spread in this area,” said Kildee, a Democrat from Flint.

He is showing no signs of backing down on the Air Force to clean up PFAS contamination in and around Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda. Community action groups like Need Our Water Now also are not letting up.

“In Oscoda, we were told about these dangers and toxic forever chemicals several years ago,” said Cathy Wusterbarth of Need Our Water Now. “Residents were upset, confused and scared. The lack of action by the U-S Air Force has further complicated and deepened these feelings.”

PFAS are a group of manmade chemicals that are believed to cause cancer and other health hazards. They were used in manufacturing, firefighting foam and thousands of common household products.

The chemicals linger in the environment and in the body and accumulate over time.

Kildee has helped to secure around $200 million for clean up efforts, but congressional leaders and community members are wondering why progress is so slow. In fact, the Air Force said last year that it still needed more time to do research on what needed to be done.

“The Air Force has never been very clear as to what the timeline is to complete this project, which is part of the transparency problem that we’re going to press for,” Peters said. “We are just concerned citizens concerned about our families and concerned about Michigan’s precious natural resources.”

