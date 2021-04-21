COVID-19 surge has medical experts urging people to get the vaccine

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The state crossed a milestone on Tuesday administering close to 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but experts are warning the surge could last another two weeks.

The ongoing third wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations has medical professionals urging everyone to get a vaccine.

“I think this vaccine has truly been a game changer and I not only urge my coworkers, my neighbors, my friends, anybody that I come across and I can give them, you know any advices please go and get the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Nuzhat Ali.

Dr. Ali with Prime Pediatrics and Adolescents says the only way we can get back to “normal” or to a place where people can go to out and not worry about face masks is if people go and get the vaccine.

“This vaccine has been studied, it has a lot of efficacy that has been proven, and definitely I urge. Yes, anybody who was 16 and up can get the vaccine, but at the same time I’m also urging the parents, you know, or the caregivers for kids who have any kind of medical conditions heart conditions who are yet not eligible to get the vaccine, at least those caregivers, those parents should get the vaccines, so we can eliminate the chances of spreading the virus more,” Dr. Ali said.

However, earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says we could be seeing a drop in COVID-19 case.

“We are starting to see you know the beginning of what could be a slowdown, which is welcome,” said Governor Whitmer.

While Bob Riney with the Henry Ford Health System said in a statement to Crain’s Detroit that they:

“Anticipate that this current surge of hospitalizations may continue for another two weeks, and then we will begin to see a plateau.”

One mid- Michigan COVID nurse says about 30% of her hospital’s patients in ICU are COVID patients and that she and her team are doing everything they can to save lives.

“It’s hard when you see people suffering and literally suffocating. There was a patient that I sent to the ICU. The other day I mean he literally couldn’t breathe. And it is scary, it is scary when you see someone like that just an absolute panic,” said Melissa Denton.

The Genesee, Saginaw and Bay County Health Departments are offering vaccine clinics throughout the week.

