Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews were battling a blaze at a furniture store in Flint on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Unclaimed Freight Furniture Warehouse in the 2000 block of South Dort Highway near Lippincott Boulevard.

Smoke was pouring from the building when the Flint Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews stretched hoselines inside the building to knock down the flames.

