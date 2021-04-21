Advertisement

Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint

The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway in Flint.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews were battling a blaze at a furniture store in Flint on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Unclaimed Freight Furniture Warehouse in the 2000 block of South Dort Highway near Lippincott Boulevard.

Smoke was pouring from the building when the Flint Fire Department arrived on the scene. Crews stretched hoselines inside the building to knock down the flames.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Kevin Nawrot
West Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Frankenmuth

Latest News

"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Unlock Michigan will not face charges after investigation into petition circulators
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland
recycling bin
Recycling won’t be collected in Grand Blanc Township this week due to COVID-19