Fruit farmers battle sub-freezing temperatures to save their crops

By Kevin Goff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/21/2021) - For the second year in a row, mid-Michigan’s fruit crops are in jeopardy.

Sub-freezing cold is expected again overnight, forcing some growers to take action to ward off any damage.

That includes apples, the state’s number one fruit crop, which generates nearly a billion dollars a year to Michigan’s economy.

A warmer than normal March and start to April has pushed buds and blossoms on apple...peach, plum and cherry trees at least three weeks ahead of schedule.

That makes them more susceptible to frost and freezes.

You may recall, it was just May of last year, when one orchard pulled out all the stops to save their crops.

“Helicopters, frost fans, and also burning brush and bales to keep the orchard warm,” said Matt Spicer, orchard manager and part owner of Spicer Orchards.

Spicer Orchards are going to use two of earth’s elements to help protect their crops.

The first, water. These strawberries are getting soaked during the day, so at night, they will be coated in ice.

That ice will actually trap enough heat on the flowers to help them survive sub-freezing cold.

The second?

Wind energy, but no helicopters this time, as there will be enough air moving around close to the ground to help spread hotter air from burn piles like this one, across the fields.

“It would be nice if we could keep this whole orchard above 27 degrees,” added Spicer.

That’s the magic number between having a successful or terrible year.

“We are sitting on a pretty crop right now. Lots of buds out there. So, possibly a little loss, But, I believe that a little loss will be ok for us,” commented Spicer.

Growers won’t know the full extent of the damage until next week.

