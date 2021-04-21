Health departments have vaccines, now looking for people who want them

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a phrase that’s new to all of us, “vaccine saturation.”

Some health departments are using it to describe their current situation.

They’ve gone from not enough COVID-19 vaccines, to not enough people wanting to get their shots.

This new issue in the fight against the coronavirus may mean a phasing out of mass vaccination clinics, replaced with a new, grassroots strategy of going to areas where people have not been vaccinated.

“Anyone 18 and over throughout the state, if you are interested in a vaccine, you can register right on our website,” says Steve Hall of the Central District Health Department.

The health department is holding a mass vaccination clinic at Finch Fieldhouse at Central Michigan University on Friday. Three thousand Moderna first-shot vaccines are available, but Hall says only eleven hundred people have signed up.

It’s a trend popping up around the state, plenty of vaccines, not enough people.

“Two weeks ago that would not have been a thought in our mind at this point in time, now we have to be very judicious on the amount of vaccine we draw,” says Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.

Most high-risk groups have been vaccinated, the vaccines are being offered at more places, like pharmacies, so health departments are re-thinking their strategies.

“Probably have more evening hours,” says Strasz.

“We might be moving away from the mass vaccine clinic sites and have to explore things like going to the people where they are,” says Hall.

Hall says he understands its a personal choice to get a vaccine, but he wants people to be educated on their safety and efficacy, despite the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“When we look at this current surge of cases we are in, its primarily in the 10-30 age group, if you look at that above 65 age population you are not seeing them in terms of this spike, so it shows the vaccine is working,” says Hall.

Strasz says teenagers over the age of 16, and their parents, who are tired of quarantining because of close contact at school, should get vaccinated.

“If you want to be in playoffs in June, you should get vaccinated, if you want to go to prom, you should get vaccinated, if you want to go to your graduation event, you should get vaccinated,” he says.

So again, on Friday, at CMU’s Finch Fieldhouse, there are about 1,900 openings for anyone who wants a first shot vaccine.

The website where you can sign up is www.cmdhd.org

