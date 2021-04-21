Lapeer school principal saves student choking at lunchtime

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer elementary school principal jumped into action and saved the life of a young girl choking during lunch.

Joe Shoopman, a retired school employee, was brought into Elva Lynch Elementary a few months ago in as the temporary principal while the current administrator recovers from an illness. Parent Sharon Mozola said was fate that placed Shoopman in the right place at the right time to save her daughter’s life.

“I open a lot of string cheeses and chocolate milks,” Shoopman said. “You’d be surprised that little fingers can’t open those things up.”

But on Monday, he was more than just a principal to fifth-grader Hailey Mozola. He was her hero.

“I didn’t even chew it. It slid down my throat and got stuck,” Hailey said. “It felt like I was breathing through a straw and I couldn’t breathe out or talk. So I was just moving around and hitting the table and stuff.”

Within seconds, Shoopman was giving her the Heimlich maneuver, saving her life.

“She was beet red in the face and had a panicked look on her face,” he said. “I stood her up and asked her if she could breathe and she shook her head no, so I turned her around and did the Heimlich the best I could.”

Hailey’s mom, Sharon, said the call she received from the school was one she never expected, but she is thankful that Shoopman was there in that critical moment.

“People freeze and they don’t know what do to. So the fact that he jumped in, he knew what to do. He saved my daughter’s life. He saved her,” Sharon said.

After decades with Lapeer Community Schools, Shoopman said he has a newfound love for molding young minds.

“My wife said to me the other day, ‘You really love going to work everyday, don’t you?’” he said. “There were times I could always say that with quite the same smile. But I get to find the better angels of my nature every day now.”

Hailey was back laughing at lunchtime with her friends on Wednesday and happy at home with her family, who says Shoopman forever will be a cherished part of their lives.

“I can’t even express how much he gave my family,” Sharon said. “We’re forever grateful for him and his fast actions.”

