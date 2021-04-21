Michigan extends additional SNAP benefits through April for 350,000 households

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is continuing to help families struggling to put food on the table.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended SNAP food assistance benefits to approximately 350,000 families through the month of April. Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Cards from April 24 to May 4.

The extension allows the state to offer maximum SNAP benefits for all families enrolled in the program based on their size even if they wouldn’t ordinarily qualify for the top amount. The additional benefits will appear automatically as an additional payment and eligible families won’t need to apply again.

“Michigan will recover from the pandemic as more people received the safe and effective vaccine, said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “In the meantime, MDHHS will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table.”

Nearly 1.3 million Michiganders in 709,000 households receive federal SNAP benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. The extension of maximum benefits for all recipients helps nearly half of all households that receive SNAP.

The maximum benefits range from $234 per month for a single person to $929 per month for a family of five.

