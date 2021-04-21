Michigan lawmakers introduce ethics plan to increase transparency and accountability

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bipartisan coalition of Michigan lawmakers are proposing a series of sweeping ethics reforms for the Legislature to increase public trust.

Leaders of the Republican and Democrat caucuses in the Legislature say they reached agreement on a series of bills that would make changes in key areas, where they believe public trust in government is eroding.

The proposed reforms include:

Penalties for accepting illegal gifts.

Increased lobbying disclosures.

Increased financial disclosures for lawmakers and top state officials.

Increased ethical standards, including conflict of interest disclosures.

Penalties for lawmakers who fail to show up or act unethically.

Closing the so-called revolving door of lawmakers and top officials.

Establishment of permanent bipartisan ethics committees with investigative power.

Lawmakers already are debating bills that would expand the Freedom of Information Act to include themselves and the entire executive branch of government, along with changes to how bills will be considered during lame duck sessions every other year.

“When you get outside of the small Lansing and Capitol community and tell people back home how their state government operates, you really see how bizarre some of our rules are and why so many people are losing their faith in government,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth. “We must do better and hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

He said lawmakers listened to the public and worked with the group Voters Not Politicians for two years to develop the ethics reforms, which will be introduced as bills in the Legislature this week and come up for debate beginning next week.

“We must listen to the people who sent us here and understand why they are losing faith,” Wentworth said. “That is why ethics reform has been one of my top priorities, and why we are all working together now to raise the bar in state government and make our entire system more open, honest and accountable to the people we serve.”

Michigan House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski said lawmakers have asked the public to trust they are working for the good of the state and holding themselves accountable for generations, but that the trust has failed and the current system is not acceptable.

“These reforms represent meaningful, if incremental, steps that will help restore citizens’ faith in our government by increasing transparency and demanding high ethical standards from public servants,” she said. “It’s long past time to stop talking about reform in Lansing and start taking action.”

Republican State Rep. Timothy Beson of Bay City introduced a bill Tuesday that would create the new bipartisan ethics investigation panel.

“Our government salaries are paid using hard-earned taxpayer funds, and it is important we take these actions to restore their confidence in the state government,” he said.

Voters Not Politicians Executive Director Nancy Wang said Michigan currently lacks basic laws that help the public understand fully how lawmakers make decisions. She hopes to see the Legislature work together on passing bills to increase ethics, transparency and accountability.

“These bills won’t solve all of the problems in Lansing, but they will be an important first step to put us on the right track to ensure our politicians are accountable to us,” Wang said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.