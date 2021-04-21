Michigan passes two COVID-19 milestones as key statistics continue falling

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed two major COVID-19 milestones on Wednesday with 800,000 confirmed cases and 17,000 deaths reported across the state over the past 13 months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,584 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 804,724. That is the fifth consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 newly confirmed cases after an eight-day stretch above that level.

State health officials reported 45 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,031.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by about 10,000 on Tuesday with more than 46,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell below 13% on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, settling at 12.28%

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped for the second consecutive day after peaking on Monday. As of Wednesday, 4,096 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 183 from Tuesday. Of those, 3,914 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 17.59% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased on Wednesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 884 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 530 of them are on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are 35 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 8.078 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 4.257 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.296 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.065 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.692 million people statewide. A total of 31.5% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 45.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 30,608 cases and 768 deaths, which is an increase of 522 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 18,936 cases and 545 deaths, which is an increase of 256 cases and six deaths.

Arenac, 907 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Bay, 9,435 cases and 300 deaths, which is an increase of 113 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,808 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Gladwin, 1,743 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Gratiot, 2,852 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and one death.

Huron, 2,852 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

Iosco, 1,596 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Isabella, 4,768 cases, 80 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 113 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 6,960 cases and 156 deaths, which is an increase of 111 cases and four deaths.

Midland, 5,996 cases, 72 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 95 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,231 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Oscoda, 470 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Roscommon, 1,481 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Sanilac, 3,449 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,098 cases, 91 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 72 cases.

Tuscola, 4,482 cases and 145 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and one death.

