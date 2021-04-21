Mid-Michigan community activists leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/20/2021) - Community activists leaders in Mid-Michigan are rejoicing after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts for the killing of George Floyd, but that peace of mind doesn’t mean the fight for equality and justice is over.

“This was a good decision today, and let’s keep working hard to bring our nation and our community together,” NAACP Saginaw Branch President, Terry Pruitt said.

Black Lives Matter Flint Vice President, Johnie Franklin III shared his thoughts while anxiously waiting for the verdict to come down.

”Just sat, waited, anxiety on a million. So many different thoughts running through my head,” Franklin said.

One of those thoughts: be ready.

Franklin says he was prepared to protest.

”We’ve seen plenty of times in the past where officers kill unarmed Black people, whether man or woman, and they get off free,” Franklin said.

That’s not what happened this time around. As a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

“I literally fell to the floor after all three were guilty. I let out a loud cry. As a community, we’re so traumatized to what’s going on that like even this right here causing celebration when it’s literally just doing the right thing,” Franklin said.

That’s why Franklin says this is just one “notch on the belt,” and there’s still a lot more work left to do.

”The fight does not stop here. Hold your local officials accountable. Hold your state officials accountable, and all the way up to the federal level. Things can still get done by putting the pressure on those who think they hold the power, but the power is to the people at the end of the day,” Franklin said.

Pruitt agrees, saying the next step is coming together, eliminating systemic racism nation wide, including pushing for police officers to have better training and stronger emphasis on deescalation techniques.

”There are any number of things that have to be done, but I think it’s up to the leaders and everyone down to the grassroots levels. We all have to be part of what the solution is,” Pruitt said.

Reaction to the verdict is coming in from across Michigan as well Tuesday tonight.

Mid-Michigan Congressman, Dan Kildee tweeting, “No verdict will ever bring George Floyd back to life. But today’s guilty verdict provides some measure of justice for George Floyd’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Michigan State Police also issuing a response to the verdict Tuesday night, tweeting it is time for law enforcement to look in the mirror.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.