Neeley leads group of Black mayors in opposition to Michigan election reform plan

Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley issues his first State of the City address.
Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley issues his first State of the City address.(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is helping lead a coalition of Black mayors against a Republican plan to reform Michigan’s election processes.

Neeley and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad met privately with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and held a press conference on the Michigan Capitol steps Tuesday to discuss the effects of a 39-bill package in the Michigan Legislature that would significantly change how elections work in the state.

Gilchrist, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other Democrats across the state already have voice opposition to the plan.

Neeley and other mayors sent a joint letter to lawmakers, urging them to reject the bills. The bills cover a wide variety of processes before, during and after an election. Highlights include:

  • Ballot security in drop boxes by restricting hours people can drop off ballots.
  • Ensuring Michigan’s Qualified Voter File remains updated.
  • Requiring voters to present their driver’s license, state ID card or a copy to obtain a ballot. Ballots would be considered provisional and not counted until voters prove their identity.
  • Training requirements for poll challengers .
  • Transparency in the ballot auditing process.
  • Allowing 16-year-olds to preregister to vote when they receive their first driver’s license.
  • Improving challengers’ access to absentee ballot counting work.
  • Allowing video and audio recording of vote tabulation and ballot auditing.
  • Prohibiting unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications or posting the application online.
  • Improving the process of overseas military personnel to vote.
  • Allowing large communities to preprocess absentee ballots a day before Election Day (without official counting them).

“These proposals are un-American and an attack on our fundamental right to vote,” Neeley said. “We are proud to have Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist join our efforts and be a leading voice against all efforts to create undue burdens for voters.”

