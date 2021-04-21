Advertisement

Recycling won’t be collected in Grand Blanc Township this week due to COVID-19

recycling bin
recycling bin(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Recycling is taking a week off in Grand Blanc Township.

Emterra, which has a contact to collect household waste across the township, decided not to collect recycling on Wednesday because of a shortage of labor. The company has too many employees on required COVID-19 quarantines to collect recycling.

Regular garbage and yard waste collection will continue as normal this week, but recycling will wait a week. Emterra says it doesn’t have enough employees available to run all three routes Wednesday.

Much of the yard waste collected in Grand Blanc Township comes in compostable paper bags, which break down when left out in the weather too long. So Emterra says it decided to collect those this week rather than face a mess with partially decomposed bags next week.

