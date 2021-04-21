Texas mineral company investing $150 million in new Bay City operation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Texas-based company is bringing new jobs and investment to Bay City.

Last year, Wilkinson Minerals announced a $50 million investment to purchase vacant land along the Saginaw River east of the Independence Bridge along the Essexville city limit. On Wednesday, the company announced that investment will increase to $150 million.

The land doesn’t look like much now, but the property along the Saginaw River in Bay City will be a hustling and bustling powerhouse mineral extraction plant in a couple years.

“I’m excited obviously for the usage of that vacant property,” said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott. “I hate to see vacant property, especially along our riverfront. It’s such a great resource to be had and this type of industry needs that water.”

Wilkinson Minerals is investing $150 million to build a mineral extraction plant in Bay City. Around 4,000 feet below the site lies practically an ocean of brine containing magnesium, calcium and sodium chloride. It’s called the Sylvania formation.

The 20-acre riverfront site is one of the few places in North America where the brine exists.

The company’s investment is expected to create upwards of 100 construction jobs and around 80 full-time jobs. Wilkinson Minerals is working with Bay City and Bay Future Inc. in developing of the project.

“When a company comes to Bay City of this magnitude, the ripple effect of the economic development portion is huge,” Muscott said. “They come in, they work, they’ll fill up at the local gas stations, they’ll shop at our local grocery stores. They’ll just spend their money in our city, which is good for everybody all around.”

She also is excited for the number of jobs the plant will bring to the city, which will be permanent. Positions at the new operation will include chemists, engineers and general laborers -- all of whom will earn a living wage.

“We struggle with keeping people in our region,” Muscott said. “We send our kids off to school and they don’t necessarily come back and look for jobs in our area. So this is just another great thing for them to come back and have a living wage job.”

Right now, Wilkinson Minerals is in the permitting process. The goal is to have the plant up and running by late 2023 or early 2024.

