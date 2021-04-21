Advertisement

Unlock Michigan will not face charges after investigation into petition circulators

Attorney general says practices may have been unethical, but there wasn’t enough evidence of anything illegal
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The group that successfully collected enough signatures to repeal Michigan’s Emergency Powers of the Governor Act may have misrepresented their petitions but won’t face criminal charges, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said investigators reviewed several hidden camera video clips showing third-party petition circulators being trained with partially false information, which may have misrepresented the petitions they asked people to sign. But she said none of those are criminal violations.

Nine people investigated for potential criminal violations have been cleared of legal wrongdoing, Nessel said. However, she pointed out the six-month investigation by her office into Unlock Michigan’s practices shows why voters signing a petition need to educate themselves about the issue.

“It is clear from this investigation that some paid circulators may resort to unethical practices in order to fulfill the demands of their clients,” she said.

Unlock Michigan turned in more than 520,000 signatures on Oct. 2 to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to make COVID-19 orders for much of 2020. The Michigan Bureau of Elections announced Tuesday that enough of those signatures are valid to move the issue forward.

If the Michigan Board of Canvassers ratifies the staff finding that well over 340,000 valid signatures were turned in, the measure will go to the Legislature. Lawmakers can approve the repeal without a threat of Whitmer vetoing it or place the issue on the ballot for a statewide vote.

Nessel said the Unlock Michigan group hired National Petition Management to collect signatures, which then hired two other subcontractors for assistance: In the Field and Let the Voters Decide. Those organizations circulated petitions on the east and west sides of the state, respectively.

The Attorney General’s Office reviewed video captured with a camera disguised as a pen by someone representing the Keep Michigan Safe group, which formed to oppose the Unlock Michigan effort. Nessel said the video shows an In the Field trainer making untrue statements to petition circulators about the effort.

Specifically, she said the trainer claimed the petitions would place the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act directly on the ballot when it actually goes to the Republican-led Legislature first.

However, Nessel pointed out there is no state law against lying about or verbally misrepresenting the purpose of a petition.

Investigators also viewed three videos of an attorney, who was working on behalf of the Keep Michigan Safe effort, talking with petition circulators. The attorney asked them about signing her spouse’s name to the petition with hers.

Nessel said there is no law against a petition circulator telling someone they can sign their spouse’s name to a petition. However, actually signing anyone else’s name on a petition would violate the law.

Nessel said the attorney’s videos created a hurdle against filing charges in the Unlock Michigan investigation. In the end, Nessel decided there was not sufficient evidence to charge any of the nine people who were investigated.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Members of the Mid-Michigan community and people from across the country making their voices...
National outrage over haircut incident at Mid-Michigan school
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Kevin Nawrot
West Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Frankenmuth

Latest News

"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland
recycling bin
Recycling won’t be collected in Grand Blanc Township this week due to COVID-19