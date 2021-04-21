Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - State environmental experts again are recommending everyone stay off the exposed bottomlands of Wixom Lake and the Tobacco and Tittabawassee rivers.

Residents along the waterways are facing their first spring with virtually no lake and much lower river levels after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in May 2020. The newly exposed lake bottom is sprouting vegetation and could be hazardous to walk or ride on.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says the bottomlands could be unstable and the new vegetation could cause wildfires.

“The terrain of the now exposed bottomlands is a dangerous place for recreating. Fires can spread quickly, accidents can happen and the first responders lack proper access to assist,” said Jay Eickholt, emergency management coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Please follow all posted guidance and recreate in appropriate ways this summer.”

Most of the plants sprouting in Wixom Lake and the rivers are native and will help stabilize the exposed soil. The Four Lakes Task Force owns the exposed bottomlands and a state permit is required to clear plants or trees on that property.

None of the vegetation should be burned and campfires are not allowed in the lake or river watersheds without permission.

Residents along Wixom Lake and the rivers should avoid using herbicides on the plants. Permits are required to use herbicides over a broad area. But residents should watch for invasive plants, such as reed canary grass, phragmites or buckthorn.

Property owners also are prohibited from filling, dredging, building anything or disturbing soil in the lake or river bed without a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

