20-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old woman from Vassar died after a two-car crash in Tuscola County on Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police responded to the area of Ormes Road and Slafter Road in Tuscola Township around 8:40 p.m. for a crash involving two cars. Investigators did not say how the crash happened or what caused it.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A 32-year-old woman from Milford, who was driving the other vehicle, was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police say neither driver appeared to be intoxicated when they crashed. Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the crash on Thursday.

