Advertisement

20-year-old woman dies after two-car crash in Tuscola County

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old woman from Vassar died after a two-car crash in Tuscola County on Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police responded to the area of Ormes Road and Slafter Road in Tuscola Township around 8:40 p.m. for a crash involving two cars. Investigators did not say how the crash happened or what caused it.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A 32-year-old woman from Milford, who was driving the other vehicle, was treated and released at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police say neither driver appeared to be intoxicated when they crashed. Michigan State Police will continue investigating what caused the crash on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland

Latest News

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
9-year-old in backseat during exchange of gunfire between two men
Curbside recycling
Emterra postpones recycling collection across Genesee County due to COVID-19
Department of Veterans Affairs
Three people accused of defrauding Michigan, Veterans Affairs out of nearly $500,000
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in...
Gov. Whitmer visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Flint church
Whitmer visits Flint vaccine site