Advertisement

9-year-old in backseat during exchange of gunfire between two men

The boy’s 26-year-old father was listed in critical condition with gunshot injuries Thursday
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 9-year-old boy witnessed an exchange of gunfire between two men in Saginaw on Wednesday, which left one of them in critical condition.

Michigan State Police say the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Glenwood Street and opened fire on a 26-year-old man, striking him several times. The victim’s 9-year-old son was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

The 26-year-old fired a gun back at the suspect, causing him to run away on foot back to his silver Volkswagen. The suspect drove by the victim’s car a short time later and fired more gunshots at the 26-year-old, who remained in his vehicle.

The 26-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Michigan State Police did not report any serious injuries to the man’s 9-year-old son.

Detectives say the victim has not cooperated with them during the investigation. Police did not identify the suspect, who was last seen driving the silver Volkswagen with red on the license plate and bullet holes on the exterior.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289. The unit is comprised of Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police Department investigators.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland

Latest News

Curbside recycling
Emterra postpones recycling collection across Genesee County due to COVID-19
Department of Veterans Affairs
Three people accused of defrauding Michigan, Veterans Affairs out of nearly $500,000
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in...
Gov. Whitmer visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Flint church
Whitmer visits Flint vaccine site