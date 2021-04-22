9-year-old in backseat during exchange of gunfire between two men

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 9-year-old boy witnessed an exchange of gunfire between two men in Saginaw on Wednesday, which left one of them in critical condition.

Michigan State Police say the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Glenwood Street and opened fire on a 26-year-old man, striking him several times. The victim’s 9-year-old son was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.

The 26-year-old fired a gun back at the suspect, causing him to run away on foot back to his silver Volkswagen. The suspect drove by the victim’s car a short time later and fired more gunshots at the 26-year-old, who remained in his vehicle.

The 26-year-old was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Michigan State Police did not report any serious injuries to the man’s 9-year-old son.

Detectives say the victim has not cooperated with them during the investigation. Police did not identify the suspect, who was last seen driving the silver Volkswagen with red on the license plate and bullet holes on the exterior.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289. The unit is comprised of Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police Department investigators.

