Bay City closing roads and streets for ‘Feet on the Street’ to allow more traffic to downtown restaurants

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/21/2021) - Michigan is continuing its battle with COVID-19, spreading at faster rates than anywhere in the country.

That’s a problem for bars and restaurants, who’ve already been forced into a difficult scenario, but in Bay City, community leaders are going back to a plan that’s a proven success.

When all Michigan restaurants and bars closed in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic spiraled out of control, business owners waited anxiously.

“When you’re losing money, I mean, how long can a person keep losing money?” Rick Revette said. Revette is the owner of Mulligan’s Pub and Gatsby’s Seafood & Steakhouse.

When they did reopen in June, it was at half capacity, so cities across Michigan, including Bay City, blocked off parts of the pavement. This allowed for restaurants and bars owners to set up tables and chairs in the middle of the street.

“It made me go from thinking about throwing the towel in and retiring to allowing me to keep my doors open,” Revette said.

Closing the street more than doubled Revette’s capacity outside, putting out about ten tables.

Kurt Busard runs three Bay City restaurants and agrees, but it wasn’t just about the owners.

“It allowed us to keep our employees in place and keep people staffed up and get money in peoples’ pockets again, and that was our biggest concern with the closure was losing the good employees,” Busard said.

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce says thanks to the city manager and City Commission, about two dozen others were also able to operate near full capacity.

By popular demand, they’re bringing back what they call ‘Feet on the Street’ in 2021, closing blocks downtown and in the Midland Street Business District, all by no later than Memorial Day through the end of November.

“Any time of the year when we can get them closer to 100 percent capacity, so that they can keep their doors open. They can keep doing what they do best, which is serve their customers, I think that’s a win for our community,” Ryan Tarrant said. Tarrant is the President & CEO of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce, as well as restaurants and bars, say there’s more time for planning this year, so expect more activities in those areas to draw people in while keeping them safe.

Here is a full list of what streets are expected to close:

EAST SIDE STREET CLOSURES

• Center Avenue between Saginaw Street and Washington Avenue

• Saginaw Street between 5th Street and Center Avenue

• 3rd Street between N. Water Street and Saginaw Street

• Adams Street from Center Avenue north to just beyond City Market

WEST SIDE STREET CLOSURES

• Linn Street between E. Vermont Street and E. Midland Street

• 500-block of E. Midland Street between Catherine Street and Henry Street

• 600-block of E. Midland Street between Henry Street and Linn Street

