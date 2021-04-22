Advertisement

Congressman Moolenaar votes against making Washington, D.C. a state

The U.S. House is expected to vote on a bill today to make Washington DC the 51st state.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar does not support turning Washington, D.C. into the 51st state.

In fact, he said the U.S. Constitution specifically prohibits the nation’s capitol from being counted among the states, so it must remain an independent district.

The U.S. House voted 216-208 mostly along party lines Thursday to approve a measure that would allow Washington, D.C. to become a state. The district long has advocated for statehood, as its residents are required to pay federal taxes without a vote in Congress.

Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, voted against the measure on Thursday because there was no bipartisan support and the Constitution won’t allow it.

“Having our nation’s capital in an independent district that is neutral and not part of any state has served our nation well for more than 200 years,” he said. “The Constitution says that the nation’s capital should be a federal district, and not a state. This unconstitutional bill would dramatically change the capital of our nation and that’s why I voted against it.”

With approval in the House, the measure to make Washington, D.C. a state moves to the Senate, where Republicans are lining up opposition. The new state, which would be called Washington -- Douglass Commonwealth, could be created with Senate approval.

Washington would receive one voting representative in the U.S. House and two members of the U.S. Senate if it becomes a state.

