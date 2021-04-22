Emterra postpones recycling collection across Genesee County due to COVID-19

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emterra Environmental customers in Genesee County will have to hang onto their recycling a little longer.

The company is delaying recycling collection by at least a week due to a shortage of labor caused by COVID-19 quarantines. Emterra says too many employees are quarantined to effectively run routes for household garbage, yard waste and recycling.

Customers and Grand Blanc and Flint townships already did not have recycling collection on their scheduled days this week. Emterra says no recycling routes will operate anywhere in Genesee County until enough workers are able to return from quarantine.

Garbage and yard waste collection will continue as scheduled across the county.

Much of the yard waste that Emterra collects is packaged in compostable paper bags, which break down when left out in the weather too long. So the company decided to collect those rather than face a mess with partially decomposed bags later.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.