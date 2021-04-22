Advertisement

Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director agrees to testify

Robert Gordon will appear remotely before the House Oversight Committee on April 29
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan House committee sent a subpoena to the former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director about his $155,000 separation agreement and he agreed to testify next week.

The House recently voted to give the Oversight Committee subpoena power to investigate non-disclosure payments and separation agreements between state government and former employees. One of the first subpoenas went to former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon.

Gordon resigned abruptly in January, hours after he signed an epidemic order that allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity. He received a $155,000 payment as part of a separation agreement with the state, which required he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abstain from discussing why he left his position.

RELATED: Michigan Republicans outline plans to crack down on ‘hush money’ deals

Whitmer said she and Gordon later mutually agreed to waive the confidentiality clause, but neither of them has publicly discussed the reasons for Gordon’s departure. Gordon declined a voluntary invitation to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

However, Gordon accepted the subpoena from the committee and agreed to testify remotely before the panel on April 29.

Republican State Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann said Michigan taxpayers deserve to know the reasons behind Gordon’s departure because he made key decisions in Michigan’s COVID-19 response and tax dollars paid the $155,000 to him.

“This is about transparency,” O’Malley said. “People have had their lives and livelihoods impacted by decisions the administration has made. They deserve answers regarding what has gone on.”

