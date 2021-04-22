Gov. Whitmer officially extends state and city income tax deadline to May 17

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s income tax filing deadlines officially are extended by a month this spring.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills on Thursday extending the state and city income tax deadline to May 17. The normal state deadline is April 15 every while city income tax deadlines are April 15 or 30.

The later deadline this year matches an extension the IRS is granting for federal income tax returns due to the coroanvirus pandemic, which is causing some taxpayers difficulty completing their tax filings on time.

“I’m happy to sign both of these bipartisan bills that give Michiganders more time on their income taxes,” Whitmer said. “This has been a challenging time for both individuals and businesses. Moving these tax deadlines to align with changes at the federal level is simply the right thing to do, giving everyone a bit of a buffer and peace of mind as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

Both bills allow state and city income tax filing deadlines to extend automatically again if the IRS moves back the May 17 federal deadline to a later date. No Michigan taxpayers will face interest or penalties for filing income taxes between April 15 and May 17.

