Gov. Whitmer visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Flint church

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued her statewide tour of COVID-19 vaccine clinics with a visit to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint on Thursday.

Whitmer is visiting vaccine clinics across the state this month to observe how they operate and make sure doses are being distributed equitably around Michigan.

“We have made significant progress in getting Michiganders vaccinated, but we must continue working to ensure that every Michigander has access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Whitmer said. “Community sites like Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint will help us reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders who are 16 years or older more quickly.”

As of Wednesday, Michigan health care providers have administered 6.167 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 3.735 million people statewide. More than 46% of residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine while 32.2% of adults are considered fully vaccinated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hopes to vaccinate 70% of residents age 16 and older by the end of this year, which would allow the state to reach herd immunity. Whitmer has set a goal of administering 100,000 doses of vaccine every day statewide.

“The vaccines are the lights at the end of the tunnel, and we will beat COVID-19 and emerge together,” Whitmer said.

