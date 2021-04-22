Holly Police Department opens new community food pantry

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Holly Police Department is doing more than just keeping the community safe.

Officers are helping put food on the tables of struggling families in their community and beyond with an old refrigerator and a resourceful idea. The pantry is bringing a a sigh of relief for many families who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year’s been brutal on a lot of families. And as a result, Forgotten Harvest and other organizations have been supplying food to area churches and not everyone can make those locations,” said Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

He said area churches oftentimes will have food that isn’t picked up, so it’s then brought to the Holly police station. But that led to a question of where to put all of the food and make sure it doesn’t go to waste

Holly Police Officer Bob Goedertier had a good idea.

“I pulled into the back lot, saw the refrigerator and said easy way to do it is mark it up and start putting the food out here and anyone can grab it,” he said.

The department was going to use the refrigerator, but it wouldn’t fit through the police station doors. It’s new home is just outside the department’s lobby.

The refrigerator is regularly stocked with dairy products, fruits, vegetables, meats and other perishable food items. Inside the breezeway, there is a collection of canned goods and other nonperishable food items.

“It’s a great community. There’s people struggling. When we delivered it door to door, you could imagine the ‘thank yous’ we got from people, neighbors coming out thanking us,” Goedertier said. “It’s very fun to do and very rewarding.”

Narsh said families are in need and children are going hungry in nearly every zip code during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we just thought this was a great way to backfill that need and allow people to come at anytime,” he said.

The Holly Police Department pantry is open to anyone in need. The department encourages people to call ahead before dropping off any food items.

