Advertisement

Holly Police Department opens new community food pantry

Perishable and nonperishable food items are available to anyone at any time
By Mark Bullion
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Holly Police Department is doing more than just keeping the community safe.

Officers are helping put food on the tables of struggling families in their community and beyond with an old refrigerator and a resourceful idea. The pantry is bringing a a sigh of relief for many families who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year’s been brutal on a lot of families. And as a result, Forgotten Harvest and other organizations have been supplying food to area churches and not everyone can make those locations,” said Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

He said area churches oftentimes will have food that isn’t picked up, so it’s then brought to the Holly police station. But that led to a question of where to put all of the food and make sure it doesn’t go to waste

Holly Police Officer Bob Goedertier had a good idea.

“I pulled into the back lot, saw the refrigerator and said easy way to do it is mark it up and start putting the food out here and anyone can grab it,” he said.

The department was going to use the refrigerator, but it wouldn’t fit through the police station doors. It’s new home is just outside the department’s lobby.

The refrigerator is regularly stocked with dairy products, fruits, vegetables, meats and other perishable food items. Inside the breezeway, there is a collection of canned goods and other nonperishable food items.

“It’s a great community. There’s people struggling. When we delivered it door to door, you could imagine the ‘thank yous’ we got from people, neighbors coming out thanking us,” Goedertier said. “It’s very fun to do and very rewarding.”

Narsh said families are in need and children are going hungry in nearly every zip code during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we just thought this was a great way to backfill that need and allow people to come at anytime,” he said.

The Holly Police Department pantry is open to anyone in need. The department encourages people to call ahead before dropping off any food items.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland

Latest News

Cook Park in Flint
Flint fathers clean up garbage strewn in Cook Park
Prosecutor David Leyton named "Champion for Crime Victims."
Genesee County prosecutor receives statewide award for helping crime victims
The Flint River in downtown Flint.
Flint River Watershed Coalition planning river clean up days
The IGNITE fan flies outside the Genesee County Jail.
IGNITE program expands beyond Genesee County Jail