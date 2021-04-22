JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Mid-Michigan experienced another hard freeze Thursday morning as temperatures dropped well through the 20s. In fact, a record low of 22-degrees was recorded at MBS International Airport. The old record of 24 was set back in 1945. With lots of stars twinkling brightly overnight, lows will drop to around the freezing mark, so some frost will again be possible early Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday will recover quickly after another cold start. Sunshine and west-southwesterly winds will drive readings through the 50s by midday. Highs for the afternoon will move into the lower 60s in many areas even as clouds increase through the afternoon. Wind speeds will be sustained in the 10 to 15 mph range for much of the day.

The clouds will yield some rain across the ABC12 viewing area on Saturday. In general, the farther south you are, the more rain you will likely see. Nowhere, however, will the day be a total washout. We will get back into some sunshine on Sunday, but a brisk northerly wind will hold temperatures at bay. We will tap into much warmer air next week. We will have more on that on ABC12 news. - JR