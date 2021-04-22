JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was a pretty decent early March day across Mid-Michigan. As far as a third week of April kind of day, not so much. Temperatures began in the 20s, and had to fight to sneak past the 40-degree mark, even with some sun shining. With the clouds breaking up a bit again tonight, the stage will be set for another cold night. A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight.

Temperatures Thursday will be a little bit warmer, but will still fall well shy of the average which is now 60-degrees. Overall, we can expect a party sunny setting. Strong westerly winds will keep a “bite” in the air for sure. While high temperatures will ultimately surround the 50-degree mark, it will never feel that warm with wind speeds up near 20 mph.

We will get back to a “normal” type of day for Friday. Temperatures will begin a little bit above the freezing mark in the morning, and top-out near 60 during the afternoon. The trend will be for bright sunshine early in the day to give way to some clouds during the afternoon. For the weekend, I am tracking the potential for some rainfall. - JR