JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday was a pretty decent early March day across Mid-Michigan.  As far as a third week of April kind of day, not so much.  Temperatures began in the 20s, and had to fight to sneak past the 40-degree mark, even with some sun shining.  With the clouds breaking up a bit again tonight, the stage will be set for another cold night.  A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight.

Temperatures Thursday will be a little bit warmer, but will still fall well shy of the average which is now 60-degrees.  Overall, we can expect a party sunny setting.  Strong westerly winds will keep a “bite” in the air for sure.  While high temperatures will ultimately surround the 50-degree mark, it will never feel that warm with wind speeds up near 20 mph.

We will get back to a “normal” type of day for Friday.  Temperatures will begin a little bit above the freezing mark in the morning, and top-out near 60 during the afternoon.  The trend will be for bright sunshine early in the day to give way to some clouds during the afternoon.  For the weekend, I am tracking the potential for some rainfall. - JR

