Michigan lawmaker’s bipartisan push aims to end cycles of crime

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -

The Michigan Safer Act is making its way through Lansing.

With a goal of protecting the rights of crime victims, but going further to help end the cycle of violence.

Mid-Michigan crime survivor Pirscilla Bordayo shared her story and why she supports the Michigan Safer Act.

“I was a victim of sexual abuse, my father raped me when I was in junior high, and, you know, obviously it was a very devastating thing.”

Still in the healing process Bordayo feels that the Act will help crime victims like her move forward.

“These bills mean so much to me because as a victim, the number one thing that I want. Is that what happened to me it doesn’t happen again,” said Bordayo.

The Michigan Safer Act was introduced into the legislature this week with a goal of creating safer and more productive communities.

Part of the legislation calls for extending the victim compensation program by offering counseling support and job protections.

It’ll also eliminate the state’s 48 hour time limit to report a crime to be eligible for compensation. And provide housing protections for all violent crime survivors, witnesses and their family members.

“I’m hoping that this bill would also just increase access for survivors who get the support that they need, but also ensuring that individuals who come in contact with the justice system we want them to come home, better, because they are coming back into our community,” said Aswad Thomas, Chief of Organizing at Alliance for Safety and Justice, and National Director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The Act also supports those who have been convicted and currently behind bars. It will offer incentives for people in prison to participate in rehabilitation programs.

“I really believe in the power of rehabilitation I know that a lot of times we tend to separate the two we have victims on one side and then we have those who committed crimes on another,” said Bordayo.

It will be up to a judge and prosecutor to decide which convicts will qualify for the program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.