Michigan Senate approves savings program to help first-time homebuyers

Michigan Senate building as seen in early 2019. (WLUC Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Buying a house is often the biggest investment people make, slightly more than paying for a college education.

Michigan already offers a savings plan with incentives to save for college. The Michigan Senate approved a package of bills Thursday that would create a similar savings program to help people save for the down payment and closing costs on their first home.

Republican State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth sponsored the Michigan First-Time Home Buyer Savings Program in the Legislature.

“I’ve worked on similar legislation over the years and we’ve continued to craft it and improve it in ways that will help people purchase their first home,” he said. “The aim of this program is to promote smart homeownership and the retention of talent in Michigan. It’s a tool we can use to encourage people to ultimately put down roots here in our state.”

First-time homebuyers would be allowed to set up special savings accounts, which come with tax benefits and other incentives. The money from those accounts could be spent on a first time if the purchase qualifies with the program guidelines.

“Purchasing a home is a major step in anyone’s life, and saving for a down payment and other closing costs is a huge barrier of entry to homeownership,” Horn said. “These bills would provide a bit of relief to those working through one of life’s major milestones.”

He said other states offer similar incentives for prospective homebuyers and encourage them to stay after completing their education.

“We’ve seen this model used successfully in other states when it comes to retaining and attracting talent, and I think we ought to add it to our toolbox here in Michigan,” Horn said.

