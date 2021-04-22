New Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by smallest amount in nearly a month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three key COVID-19 statistics for Michigan plunged again on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,867 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 809,591. That is the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 newly confirmed cases and the smallest single-day increase since March 27.

State health officials reported 108 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 17,139. That is the second largest single-day death total since since January.

Seventy-five of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to the third highest level in a month Wednesday with more than 58,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained below 13% on Wednesday for the second day this month, settling at 12.05%

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped below 4,000 on Thursday for the first time in 10 days. As of Thursday, 3,918 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 178 from Wednesday. Of those, 3,774 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 16.72% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 895 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 543 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 11 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 8.078 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 4.257 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.296 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.28 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.785 million people statewide. A total of 33% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 46.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 30,823 cases and 775 deaths, which is an increase of 215 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 19,037 cases and 546 deaths, which is an increase of 101 cases and one death.

Arenac, 914 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Bay, 9,490 cases and 302 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,828 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gladwin, 1,756 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Gratiot, 2,869 cases and 105 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Huron, 2,867 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,601 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Isabella, 4,798 cases, 80 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Lapeer, 6,998 cases and 158 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 6,042 cases, 72 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,238 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Oscoda, 472 cases and 22 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,486 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 3,468 cases and 95 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,137 cases, 91 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Tuscola, 4,504 cases and 145 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

