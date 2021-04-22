New PFAS legislation aims to hold polluters accountable for environmental contamination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”Thousands of companies that make PFAS or use PFAS have no incentive to keep us safe. They are safe from us and that’s about to change,” said activist/actor Mark Ruffalo.

The PFAS Accountability Act if passed, would allow people exposed to PFAS an opportunity to sue manufacturers of the toxic chemicals.

People like Oscoda resident Anthony Spaniola, whose was community exposed to the toxic chemicals for decades through environmental contamination from the now closed Wurtsmith Air Force Base once located there.

“Due to PFAS contamination, we can’t drink our water. We can’t consume venison or wildlife from the marvelous national forest that surrounds our community. We can’t eat fish from our nationally famous river and those fish are some of the most highly contaminated fish in the world eating just 1/5 just one is harmful to health 10 We can’t touch came in touch the foam the toxic form that accumulates on our lakes and shorelines that comes right over the seawall into our backyard and we have to stay away from it, keep our animals and kids away from it. It is a omnipresent threat in our lives,” said Oscoda resident and attorney, Anthony Spaniola.

PFAS Accountability Act would allow courts to award medical monitoring to individuals or groups, who have suffered an increased risk of developing a disease associated with PFAS exposure. It would also allow the courts to order studies or investigations of new exposures.

“It’s long past time that we hold polluters accountable. This legislation would hold responsible PVS manufacturers accountable, making it easier for victims of P FOSS exposure to take legal action against these polluters,” said U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee.

