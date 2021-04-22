Saginaw County mysteries on hold as federal funds slow DNA testing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Solving two Saginaw County mysteries is on hold.

That’s after funding has dried up for a federal program that helps crack missing and unidentified person cases.

One of the cases dates back two and a half years.

The sheriff’s office was waiting for DNA testing to be completed on human bones.

But the sheriff’s department has found out that testing never happened.

“We need to know who those victims are, the only we can identify these two victims is through DNA,” says Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

The remains of a human foot were found in the Flint River in southern Saginaw County in late February by fishermen. What little human tissue left could not provide a DNA identification, so investigators were going to send some bone fragments to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

There, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System or NAMUS, would do the forensic work for free.

“They had been chosen as a clearinghouse, if you will. for local law enforcement under federal funding to get this work done,” says Federspiel.

But the sheriff was surprised when NAMUS informed the department they have no funding. Their only option was to send the bone to a private lab for identification.

“We don’t even know where we would send it if we have to pay for it, and where would that money come from,” Federspiel says.

The news gets worse. Investigators also discovered that NAMUS has done no work on identifying human bones found in a wooded area in southwest Saginaw County two and a half years ago.

Lieutenant Russ Kolb has been calling NAMUS for months for updates, assuming work was being done. Now, they have to get the bones back.

“Its very frustrating, we can’t close cases out in a timely fashion,” says Lieutenant Russ Kolb.

Federspiel would like to see more Michigan State Police funding going to forensic labs.

“We should be able to right to the Bridgeport lab, they should have everything there, I’m sure with the right staffing and right training, the turnaround would be much quicker,” says Federspiel.

The FBI says they’ll take the bones in the two cases and have them examined, but it could take 6 to 8 months to complete the identification work.

We reached out to NAMUS to discuss their funding situation, but didn’t hear back.

