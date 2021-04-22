Advertisement

Super pink moon is coming Monday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The first super moon of 2021 is coming on Monday.

Traditionally known as the pink moon, it will peak at 11:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA.

Earth’s nearest neighbor will look full the night before and night after Monday night’s peak in North America.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

There will also be a super moon next month on May 26.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon...
A super moon occurs when a full moon phase aligns with perigee, or the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth.(Source: NASA)

That means the moon is going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon is farthest away from Earth, NASA says.

Despite its name, the pink moon won’t be that color at all.

“April’s full Moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate – commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name ‘moss pink,’” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Because of that, it’s now known as the pink moon.

A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It...
A micro moon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It will look smaller than most other full moons and a bit dimmer.(Source: NASA)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Wixom Lake-area residents again urged to stay off exposed bottomland

Latest News

Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King Soopers...
DA: Boulder shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines
A 45-minute, graphic video shows the chaotic moments of the March encounter.
GRAPHIC: Louisiana officer's body cam shows Taser used on handcuffed man
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts