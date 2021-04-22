Three people accused of defrauding Michigan, Veterans Affairs out of nearly $500,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three Michigan residents are accused of benefiting from a scheme to defraud nearly $500,000 from the state treasury and the Veterans Administration by obtaining money they were not entitled to receive.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says 60-year-old Sophia Quill and two others created fake names and fraudulent documents that appeared to show they were heirs to various people who died. They allegedly used those to obtain death benefits on the people’s behalf.

Prosecutors say they fraudulently obtained $430,000 for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and more than $40,000 from the Michigan Department of Treasury from 2013 to 2019.

Quill was arraigned remotely in Wayne County District Court from Florida this week on the following felony charges:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, also known as racketeering.

Four counts of false pretenses of $50,000 to $100,000.

Two counts of false pretenses of $20,000 to $50,000.

Two counts of false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000.

Quill was charged as a four-time habitual offender, which means she could face up to life in prison if she is convicted of any charge.

Melissa Flores of Westland was arraigned on charges related to the alleged scheme last year. Quill’s son, Steven Decker of Wyandotte, was arraigned on a separate racketeering charge last year accusing him of receiving money from the alleged scheme and using some of the money to conceal property used to carry out fraud.

“I said it after the first arraignments and I’ll say it again: Taking advantage of agencies that offer public benefits for our servicemembers and their families is a slap in the face to the brave men and women who protect this country,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Let the months spent building and prosecuting this case serve as a warning to anyone trying to defraud our state or federal agencies. It will not be tolerated.”

