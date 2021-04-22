Advertisement

Travelers entering Michigan by car or plane have new COVID-19 testing options

Welcome Centers and airports have new testing clinics open with results available in 15 minutes.
A COVID-19 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.
A COVID-19 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen test.(Max Cotton)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is rolling out new COVID-19 testing sites at welcome centers and airports for travelers entering the state.

Free and voluntary rapid antigen tests will be available as part of the Travel Points Testing Program beginning this week. Appointments can be set on mobile devices and walk-in testing will be allowed as space allows with results available in 15 minutes.

The Michigan departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services are partnering on the program to offer COVID-19 tests at places with high travel volumes. They hope to prevent spreading the coronavirus in Michigan by diagnosing possible illnesses before out-of-state travelers arrive at their destination.

“With growing concerns of new, more contagious variants, testing for COVID-19 is more important than ever,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “If you are engaging in any travel, we encourage you to take advantage of this testing when you re-enter or travel across the state.”

Initial sites to offer testing include the Dundee Welcome Center rest area on U.S. 23 at mile marker 8 and the Monroe Welcome Center on I-75. Testing trailers will be open at each welcome center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week.

Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City was the first airport to open a testing clinic on April 7. It is open from 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 3 to 11 p.m. Sundays.

More COVID-19 testing locations for travelers will be announced soon.

