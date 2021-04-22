Advertisement

Warming things up as we head toward the weekend

Highs end up near 60.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After another morning with a hard freeze, finally, a warming trend is about to take place! Today we can expect a decent amount of cloud cover over all. Areas that do see some sun will develop more cotton ball style clouds as we go through the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west northwest around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer, but with the wind it might not feel like it. Still, expect highs to bounce back into the upper 40s near 50 degrees.

Tonight Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for some. Lows will be warmer but still in frost territory falling down into the middle 30s. Friday our highs warm up even more to 60 degrees! It won’t be a perfect day with numerous afternoon clouds, but not half bad compared to the last few days. Rain showers will move in for Saturday which will keep highs cooler, around 50 degrees. We’ll dry out once more by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood
The Flint Fire Department battles a blaze in the Unclaimed Furniture Warehouse on Dort Highway...
Fire reported at furniture store on Dort Highway in Flint
Genesee Township police are actively searching for the 45-year-old. He has multiple outstanding...
Family pleads for justice after 37-year-old woman stabbed 9 times

Latest News

Warming up
Warming up
Freeze Warnings Remain in Effect...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Freeze Warnings Remain in Effect...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Freeze Warnings are in Effect...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report