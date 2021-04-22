Warming things up as we head toward the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After another morning with a hard freeze, finally, a warming trend is about to take place! Today we can expect a decent amount of cloud cover over all. Areas that do see some sun will develop more cotton ball style clouds as we go through the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west northwest around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer, but with the wind it might not feel like it. Still, expect highs to bounce back into the upper 40s near 50 degrees.

Tonight Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for some. Lows will be warmer but still in frost territory falling down into the middle 30s. Friday our highs warm up even more to 60 degrees! It won’t be a perfect day with numerous afternoon clouds, but not half bad compared to the last few days. Rain showers will move in for Saturday which will keep highs cooler, around 50 degrees. We’ll dry out once more by Sunday.

