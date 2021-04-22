Whitmer says COVID-19 vaccine clinics like Flint church are key to meeting goals

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Flint on Thursday to visit the community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Whitmer said small community clinics like the church are key for Michigan to meet its COVID-19 vaccine goals this year. She spoke with with volunteers at Shiloh as they continue the efforts to vaccinate the Flint community.

The Rev. Daniel Moore, senior pastor at Shiloh church, hopes Whitmer saw the good things happening in Flint and how accessible the vaccination clinic is.

“We were able to put one right here in the heart of Flint and we’ve seen a lot of success,” Moore said. “So far, we’ve vaccinated over 4,000 people. We’re doing what we can. We’re doing our part. I think I want her to see that more than anything.”

As Michigan pushes toward a goal of vaccinating 70% of adults age 16 and older this year, Whitmer said community clinics like Shiloh church will make the difference.

“It’s so important that community leaders partner. The public health department working with the church, doing outreach. this is a way that we can make is easier for people to access vaccines,” she said. “You can just walk in now. We don’t want people to think they have to wait and go online and make an appointment. There’s a vaccination clinic near you in Genesee County and chances are you can just walk in and get one that day.”

Moore said he will continue to advocate for his community and make sure everyone has access to the vaccine

“We believe that church starts in the community, and I think people see that and now there is trust there,” he said.

The Shiloh church clinic was in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department. Another walk-in clinic is scheduled for Friday at Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

