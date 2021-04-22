Advertisement

Whitmer wants Michigan state offices to use only renewable energy in four years

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants state government offices to consume only renewable energy by 2025.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a goal on Earth Day to use only renewable energy in state office buildings within four years.

Whitmer said the goal is feasible thanks to partnerships with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and the Lansing Board of Water and Light. All energy each utility purchases for state-owned office buildings will come from renewable sources expanded in Michigan.

“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state,” Whitmer said. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100% clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan.”

Whitmer also announced a new team Thursday that will work across state departments to identify places on publicly owned property where solar panels could be deployed.

She announced a more ambitious goal last September to make the entire state of Michigan carbon neutral by 2050. That would involve generating energy from renewable sources than the state consumes annually.

The September order calls for a 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels across Michigan by 2025.

Whitmer said the transformation to an economy using renewable energy will create jobs, protect Michigan’s vast natural resources and provide savings for utility customers.

