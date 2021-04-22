Woman wins Huron County drunken driving case at Michigan Supreme Court
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAD AXE, Mich. (AP) - An anonymous call alleging that a driver could be drunk wasn’t enough for police to make a traffic stop in Huron County in Michigan’s Thumb.
That’s the opinion of the Michigan Supreme Court. The court says the stop violated constitutional protections against search and seizure.
A police officer followed the woman’s car but didn’t see any violations before stopping the vehicle. The woman was charged with drunken driving while with a child and having an open container of alcohol.
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein says being obnoxious and yelling at kids doesn’t create a reasonable suspicion that someone is drunk.
