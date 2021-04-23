April 25 marks 7 years since Flint water switch

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This Sunday is the 7th anniversary of the drinking water switch that led to the Flint water crisis.

It’s a difficult day to process for many Flintstones who still don’t trust the city’s water and think more should be done to help those who were impacted.

”We have not fulfilled what the community has asked for to resolve the water crisis, the pipe lines have not been replaced, we do not have health care which is something that we proposed and fought for,” said Flint water advocate Clair McClinton.

McClinton says during these last 7 years, there have been very few wins for Flint residents impacted by the water crisis.

As many know, the switch led to improperly treated water drawn from the Flint River -- which exposed residents to lead and other contaminants.

So much has gone on in 7 years including an outbreak of Legionnaires Disease, state prosecutors in 2019 dropping criminal charges against eight defendants and reissuing new charges, the FAST start initiative to replace all the city’s water lines, a $641 million Flint water settlement that many call an insult to the people who have suffered, and so much more.

“You would have thought the Flint water crisis would have wiped the emergency manager law off the books, because that’s what precipitated it and that is still there,” McClinton said.

Community activist and pastor Chris Martin -- also in agreement true justice for Flint residents has not been served.

“The water settlement really was not done in the best interest of the adults, I applaud what it did for the kids, but the lawyers are definitely trying to get up with too much money from the table,” Martin said.

Martin says it’s all about moving the city in a positive direction from here on out. But in order to do that -- it’s not going to happen overnight nor will it be done by a small group of people. It will take the entire community.

“I’m confident, if we all come together and if we all elect people who are willing to support whatever administration that the people elect, we can hurry along the comeback of the city of Flint,” Martin added.

